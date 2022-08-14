Netherlands announce squad for Pakistan ODIs

The Netherlands have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

The three-match ODI series, which is part of the ICC ODI Super League, will be played from August 16 in Rotterdam.

A star-studded Pakistan contingent arrived in the city a couple of days ago.

The Netherlands have recalled their experienced wicketkeeper-batter Wesley Barresi, 38. Baressi hasn’t played international cricket for his country since June 2019.

He earned a call-up with a host of first-choice players away in England participating in The Hundred.

Young all-rounder Arnav Jain earned his maiden call in the senior squad, while Scott Edwards will take charge of his first full series following the recent retirement of Pieter Seelaar.

Netherlands squad:

Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmooda