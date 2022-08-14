Two soldiers martyred, army major injured battling terrorists in Balochistan mountains

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom and an army officer was injured in the Khost area of Balochistan’s Harnai district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists raided a security forces post on the night of August 13 and were successfully repulsed. The escaping terrorists were chased by the security forces into the nearby mountains.

An encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists resulted in a heavy exchange of fire which resulted in the martyrdom of Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum while Major Umer was injured. The terrorists also suffered heavy losses.

“At the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, over the weekend, at least two soldiers had embraced shahadat when they were targeted in a bomb attack in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR had said that an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded, targeting security forces in the general area of Barawal.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 30-year-old Sepoy Sajid Ali (a resident of Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir) and 32-year-old Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz (a resident of Poonch, Azad Jammu and Kashmir).