US ambassador wishes Pakistan on 75th Independence Day

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom on Sunday wished the people of Pakistan a very happy 75th Independence Day on behalf of the US government and its people.

The US Embassy in Pakistan released a video message of the ambassador, who recently took charge in Pakistan.

Ambassador Bloom started his message by saying “Assalam Alaikum.”

Talking about the relations between the two countries, he said Pakistan and US will have to face the upcoming challenges together in the rapidly changing conditions of the world.

Bloom added that a sustainable partnership and strong relationship has been established between the people and governments of both countries.

On the occasion, he mentioned the vaccine made for the global epidemic coronavirus, saying that “we have provided 77 billion vaccines to Pakistan during the last 2 years.”

The ambassador concluded that the US is also proud that both countries have strengthened their business and economic relations. “Not only that, but the US continues to be Pakistan’s largest export market.”