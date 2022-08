The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day with zeal and fervor. Beautifully lit buildings have been attracting the public overnight. Children are expressing their love for the motherland in different ways. Here are the the pictures of various activities being carried out throughout the country in light of the Independence Day.

OGDCL building in Islamabad has been beautifully illuminated.

Decorations on a highway of the federal capital.

The Agricultural Development Bank building in Islamabad has been decorated with electric lamps.

National flags hoisted near Faisal Masjid.

Stalls of national flags and badges have been set up along a road in the capital city.

A large number of citizens are shopping in Karachi’s paper market.

A man sells Independence Day paraphernalia on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tailors are busy sewing the national flag.

Girls in Lahore wear masks with the colors of the national flag.