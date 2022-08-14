Celebratory gunfire leaves one dead, 23 wounded in Karachi

As the clock struck 12 on the night between August 13 and 14, the city of Karachi erupted into Independence Day celebrations. However, some people resorted to aerial gunfire and left one person dead and another 23 wounded.

A ban on aerial gunfire could not deter people from putting others’ lives in jeopardy.

The dead and the wounded were moved to Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They included people of all ages from teenagers to the elderly.

Nek Mohamad, 50, was killed near Teen Talwar Underpass by celebratory gunfire.

Bilal Naseer, 28, was shot and wounded in Liaquatabad, Mudassir Saleem, 15, in Paposh Nagar, Syed Hamza, 18, Water Pump area, Afshan, 18, Orangi Town Market, Nadeem Hussain, 24, North Nazimabad, Murtaza, 18, New Town, and Altaf Ahmed, 50, was injured in PIB Colony area.

In Defense Phase IInear Rahat Milk Shop, Shazia, 35, was wounded in gunfire. In North Nazimabad near Saifee College, Rehan, 15, was injured.

Zeeshan, 15, was wounded in the Bara Board area, Sunny, 20, in Orangi Town No. 13, Ayaz Ahmed, 33, in Naya Golimar, Shahrukh, 26, in Shah Faizal Gulzar Society, Rizwan, 27, in Kemari, Sharjeel, 40, Native Jetty, Qabzoon Bibi, 30, Soldiers Bazar, Gul Mohammad, 50, in Liyari, Dildar, 58, Urdu Bazar, Alishah, 17, in Pan Mandi, Shah Zaman, 25, in Garden, Ayesha, 15, in Chakiwara, Zubaida, 20, Gulshah-e-Iqbal, and Fareed, 14, was shot and wounded in Liaquatabad.