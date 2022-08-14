Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Dir bomb attack

At least two soldiers embraced shahadat when they were targeted in a bomb attack in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), early on Sunday, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded targetting security forces in the general area of Barawal, in Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 30-year-old Sepoy Sajid Ali (a resident of Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir) and 32-year-old Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz (a resident of Poonch, Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

Soon after the incident, a clearance operation was launched in the area to trace and eliminate any terrorists in the area.

The army expressed its determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism, adding such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.

The attack comes are reports continue that a few militants had managed to sneak into the remote, mountain tops between Swat and Dir, far away from the population.

In a separate statement on Saturday, ISPR had said that apparently, these individuals had sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas.