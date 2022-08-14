This independence day, Dulux Paints brings alive our identity as individual and families with its heart-warming DVC #PehchaanKaRung

“Unity, Faith, and Discipline” is the guiding principle and national motto of Pakistan. The creation of Pakistan is an astounding one, and quite a unique occurrence in modern history.

Under the guidance of the Quaid-e-Azam and with his trust and support, major contribution of youth cannot be overlooked. Youth of the country played their vital role in spreading the message of an independent land with their demonstrated faith, unity, discipline, determination, sacrifice and relentless work.

The Quaid believed and proved that youth is an invaluable Pakistani asset, which can turn around our nation’s destiny if guided and leveraged properly.

On the momentous occasion of the 75 years of Independence of Pakistan, Dulux Paints today launched a powerful social campaign ‘PehchaanKaRung’ to inspire today’s youth to play an active role in shaping the destiny of the country.

As a global colour expert, Dulux Paints knows the importance of colours in our lives. Homes are much more than walls, they symbolise identity, respect, emotions and their most cherished moments. For nearly five decades now, Dulux Paints have been an instrinsic part of every family’s life in Pakistan. With over 2,000 vibrant colours of Dulux Paints have been protecting the interior and exterior of homes and adding colours to the lives of families.

Dulux launched a heartwarming DVC #PehchaanKaRung starring Pakistan’s heartthrob Babar Ali which reinforces that homeland comes before home and will always be the biggest part of every Pakistani citizen’s identity. The campaign/DVC, narrated through the lens of a young architect urges the youth of today – the intellectual capital of the country to realize their responsibility and contribute to the progress of Pakistan.

As we celebrate historic 75 years of Independence of Pakistan, let us celebrate our identity as responsible citizens of Pakistan and contribute to the future of our country.