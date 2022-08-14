Reports of TTP regrouping in Swat ‘grossly exaggerated, misleading’: ISPR

The military media wing - Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - has termed the reports of regrouping of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as “grossly exaggerated and misleading”.

The reports of regrouping of members of the proscribed outfit were rebutted through a statement released by ISPR on Saturday.

“During the past few days, a misperception about the alleged presence of large number of proscribed organization TTP’s armed members in Swat Valley has been created on social media,” the statement read.

It added that after confirmation on the ground, these reports have been found as grossly exaggerated and misleading.

“The presence of a small number of armed men on a few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed, located far away from the population.”

“Apparently, these individuals sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas.”

ISPR in its statement said a close watch is being maintained on their limited presence and movement in mountains and required measures are in place by all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the safety and security of people of adjoining areas.

It added that the presence of militants anywhere will not be tolerated and they will be dealt with full use of force if required.