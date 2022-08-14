Pakistan Forever: Nation celebrates diamond jubilee today

Follow our special coverage of the day with exclusive videos and reports

The nation today celebrates its 75th Independence Day or diamond jubilee of securing independence from the British Raj. On this occasion there are a host of events taking place around the country.

As the clock struck midnight, people streamed onto the streets in jubilant celebrations amidst bright fireworks. Key buildings have been illuminated across the country as part of the celebrations.

Early on Sunday morning, guards at the Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Mausoleum) and the Mazar-e-Iqbal (Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal) were changed.

In separate messages, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the country’s founding fathers for carving a homeland.

They also reiterated their resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and to make the country a model Islamic welfare state.

They emphasized the importance of working hard to realize the dream of Pakistan dreamed by the founding fathers and the importance of remaining united whilst guarding against internal division.

Below, you can find our special coverage of the Independence Celebrations, including exclusive reports and videos.

LISTEN: Announcement of Pakistan on August 14, 1947

As the clock struck midnight on the night between August 13 and 14, a radio broadcast was made from Lahore. The broadcasts, in English and Urdu, announced the creation of a new state in the Indian subcontinent.

The announcements not only ushered in a new state by the name of Pakistan but also determined the fate of millions of people in the new states.

SBP unveils Rs75 commemorative banknote featuring portraits of four founding leaders

All banknotes issued so far in Pakistan have only the portrait of Jinnah. On the new note, even the portrait of Jinnah marks a break with the traditional designs. Read more here

Google goes all out to celebrate Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

Google has always had a special affinity for Pakistan and it was expected that for the 75th Independence Day, it would do a little extra. And Google did not disappoint.

The search engine giant surprised visitors from Pakistan with a host of digital “goodies” on August 14, Independence Day.

Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode

In the days leading to his death, Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saw his health deteriorate. On doctor’s advise, he was moved to the picturesque hill resort of Ziarat in the hopes that the cooler climate there away from the heat and dust of Karachi will bode well for his failing health.

Take a video tour of this iconic building.

What was Jinnah’s true plan for Pakistan?

Through tragedy, calamities and triumph, Pakistan has managed to stay a constant in this world for the past 75 years. But what was the plan that the country’s founder had for Pakistan?

PM Shehbaz vows to transform the country into ‘economic power’

Congratulating Pakistanis on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to transform the country into an economic power. Read more here.