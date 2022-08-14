Pakistan Forever: Nation celebrates diamond jubilee

Follow our special coverage of the day with exclusive videos and reports

The nation today celebrates its 75th Independence Day or diamond jubilee of securing independence from the British Raj. On this occasion there are a host of events taking place around the country.

As the clock struck midnight, people streamed onto the streets in jubilant celebrations amidst bright fireworks. Key buildings have been illuminated across the country as part of the celebrations.

Early on Sunday morning, guards at the Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Mausoleum) and the Mazar-e-Iqbal (Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal) were changed.

In separate messages, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the country’s founding fathers in carving a homeland.

They also reiterated their resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and to make the country a model Islamic welfare state.

They emphasized the importance of working hard to realize the dream of Pakistan dreamed by the founding fathers and the importance of remaining united whilst guarding against internal division.

Below, you can find our special coverage of the Independence Celebrations, including exclusive reports and videos.

LISTEN: Announcement of Pakistan on August 14, 1947

As the clock struck midnight on the night between August 13 and 14, a radio broadcast was made from Lahore. The broadcasts, in English and Urdu, announced the creation of a new state in the Indian subcontinent.

The announcements not only ushered in a new state by the name of Pakistan but also determined the fate of millions of people in the new states.

Meet the founding heroes of Pakistan

As the nation celebrates its 75th Independence Day, thanks was offered for the sacrifice of the founding fathers to carve out a homeland free from the British and India.

However, not many are aware of many Pakistan Movement heroes and the struggle they made for the creation of Pakistan and then after Independence, to sustain the new country. Read more

SBP unveils Rs75 commemorative banknote featuring portraits of four founding leaders

All banknotes issued so far in Pakistan have only the portrait of Jinnah. On the new note, even the portrait of Jinnah marks a break with the traditional designs. Read more here

Google goes all out to celebrate Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

Google has always had a special affinity for Pakistan and it was expected that for the 75th Independence Day, it would do a little extra. And Google did not disappoint.

The search engine giant surprised visitors from Pakistan with a host of digital “goodies” on August 14, Independence Day.

Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode

In the days leading to his death, Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saw his health deteriorate. On doctor’s advice, he was moved to the picturesque hill resort of Ziarat in the hopes that the cooler climate there away from the heat and dust of Karachi will bode well for his failing health.

Take a video tour of this iconic building.

What was Jinnah’s true plan for Pakistan?

Through tragedy, calamities and triumph, Pakistan has managed to stay a constant in this world for the past 75 years. But what was the plan that the country’s founder had for Pakistan?

Pakistan’s sporting achievements

Ever since the country came into existence, Pakistan’s athletes have made a name for themselves in different sporting disciplines.

Be it cricket, hockey, squash or wrestling, Pakistanis have made their country proud by bagging numerous world titles and gold medals.

As Pakistan celebrates its 76th Independence Day, we take a look at the country’s achievements in the field of sports in major competitions. Read more here

75 interesting facts about Pakistan

As hundreds of stories dwell in Pakistan, many of them hold a unique importance in the country’s landscape and history.

PM Shehbaz vows to transform the country into ‘economic power’

Congratulating Pakistanis on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to transform the country into an economic power. Read more here

Performances at ‘Salam Pakistan Show’ enthrall audience

Performances of singers and artists during the “Salam Pakistan Show” left the audience spell bound on Sunday which marked the 75th Independence Day of the country. Read more here

Burj Khalifa bleeds green on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in green color on Sunday evening to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan or its silver jubilee.

Videos on social media platforms showed 828-meter super scraper turned green with the appearance of a crescent and a star representing the Pakistani flag. Watch here

Independence Day celebrated at High Commission in Delhi

The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi on Sunday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan with patriotic zeal and fervor.

Aftab Hasan Khan, Chargé d’Affaires, raised Pakistan’s flag to the tune of the national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery’s Lawns.

Kashmiris defy restrictions to show their love for Pakistan

Despite the presence of huge Indian forces, police personnel, drones, and surveillance CCTVs, the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) raised Pakistani flags in several places at the stroke of midnight on August 14.

The people in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and several areas of Jammu region of the territory express their love for Pakistan. Read more here