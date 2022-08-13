Imran Khan to engage masses as he announces nationwide tour for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman addressed the ‘Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa’ rally at Lahore’s Hockey Stadium. He announced visiting cities across the country to spread the message of Haqiqi Azadi (true independence) as he foresees they are very close to the goal.

Addressing the participants of Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa, he said that the slavery makes a person feels inferior and recalled how people laid down their lives to gain independence from British rule.

Imran Khan said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for independence of the country.

He added that slave nations could never progress while lamenting that the elite of the country has not come out of inferiority complex.

Imran Khan said that there was a misconception that Islam spread through the sword, adding that real revolution was bringing change in the mindset of Arabs and making their minds independent.

He added that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made people fearless against ‘idols of fear’ and recalled the tragedy of Karbala.

The former premier said that the people of Kufa did not help Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) despite knowing that the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was on the right path.

Imran Khan said that when he entered politics, he pushed educated people to join him but people did not pay heed to him citing politics as a ‘dirty affair’.

He said that his opponents had been running vile campaigns against him since he joined politics, but they failed.

The ex-PM said that people fearing death could not achieve anything in life.

PTI chairman said that he established Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen authority to sensitize youth about the principles of life laid down by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to counter penetrating culture of West.

He reiterated that he was not against the US nor any other country. But, he added that they want friendship with every nation but not slavery.

The ex-PM said that he knew the mindset of the people in the West who would respect a person safeguarding the interests of his country but would look down upon them if they would be sycophants.

He played clips of his old public addresses and interview and also of those part of the government, drawing a difference in their policy for the US.

PTI chairman said that the prime minister and defence minister say that Pakistan would not survive without US aid.

The ex-PM said that people part of the incumbent government were the ones who brought Pakistan to its knees due to their plundering.

Imran Khan said that he had everything a person desires in life, and he could have continued living that life without struggling in politics for 26 years.

He explained that his parents told him to feel lucky as he was born in an independent country.

The ex-PM said that the world would never respect a nation whose leaders would go country to country seeking alms.

Recalling his visit to the US, Imran Khan said he had great relations with ex-US president Donald Trump, and he received exemplary protocol from him.

He said that PTI was the only party that protested against the drone attacks by the US in tribal belt of Pakistan while comparing himself with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari who kept their mouths zipped on the issue as their wealths were parked abroad.

He recalled how the US-backed conspiracy against his government in the center started following his visit to Russia.

Imran Khan said when he learned about Donald Lu’s threat to the Pakistani ambassador, he asked his foreign office who the US official was to dictate them.

As a premier putting his nation’s interest atop, he added that he went to Russia for securing cheap wheat and oil deals for the benefit of the people.

Imran Khan said that independence is not a bed of roses, adding that the nation looks ready to snatch real freedom from top strata.

He said that dispensation of justice was the foundation of society. A society where there is rule of law survives and progress, PTI chairman added.

He lamented that the country’s justice system protects the powerful people but suppresses the weak people.

He also played different clips on the stadium’s central screen about the use of police force against PTI activists ahead of and during PTI’s ‘peaceful’ Haqiqi Azadi March in May.

He said that Shahbaz Gill was tortured in the jail and 10-month-old daughter of Gill’s driver’s wife was also picked up by the police.

PTI chairman said that these were the tactics to intimidate the people, so they do not stand against the ‘imported government’. “No matter what you do now, you cannot stop this nation,” he added.

There was a display of fireworks as the clock struck 12.

Continuing his address after a brief pause, Imran Khan said that by next year’s Independence Day; the nation would have snatched real freedom.

He said that the nation denounced the foreign conspiracy after he was ousted from power by taking to the roads.

The ex-PM said that the government then resorted to frighten people by scaling boundaries of houses and picking up people illegally.

However, PTI chairman said the people displayed their power in Punjab by-elections and made PTI victorious despite massive rigging orchestrated by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

He said that the new plan of the ‘imported government’ includes his disqualification under different cases and bringing back Nawaz Sharif till September - who absconded from the country by telling a lie.

“Don’t worry Nawaz Sharif . . I will give you a warm welcome,” he said.

Imran Khan said to the people hatching conspiracy against him that he would never become part of a deal. PTI chairman noted that he should never be compared with Nawaz Sharif who looted the country for three decades.

He added that another part of the conspiracy against him is running vile campaigns against him through sellout media channels.

He said that channels airing his version were facing action and social media activists speaking in his favor were being picked up.

The ex-PM said division within judiciary was also part of the conspiracy.

“Imran Khan would never want to see his army weak,” he said condemning the attempts to create rift between Pakistan Army and PTI.

“These rats are now calling me a traitor,” he said as he played video clips of PDM leaders censuring the military leadership.

He said that children are being forced to give statements that Imran Khan instigated them to speak against the army.

Revealing his plan which he was supposed to lay out in today’s rally, Imran Khan announced going in masses again to engage with them. His first stop would be Rawalpindi followed by Karachi and then other cities.

“I am coming after you Zardari,” he said as he disclosed visiting Sukkur and Hyderabad after Karachi.

He also announced forming a force which would have women as well for circulating the message of Haqiqi Azadi. I can foresee that attainment of true independence is not that far, he added.