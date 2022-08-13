Death toll from rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 188

Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday said that 188 people have died so far while 40,000 houses have been affected in rain-related incidents in different areas of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Quetta.

Langu said that about 40,000 houses were partially or completely damaged by the heavy rains in the province.

He said that this time, northern areas of Balochistan received heavy rains saying that agricultural land spread over 0.5million acres has been damaged in the areas.

“2,100 kilometers (kms) of national highways and 25 bridges were damaged by monsoon rains across the province,” he said, adding that around four big and small dams were wrecked.

He said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) teams had reached Qilla Abdullah district last night to deal with the flood situation.

He said so far, tents were distributed among 20,000 affectees while 30,000 victims were provided with food and drink rations for a month by PDMA.

Langu said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and KP and Sindh governments have given relief goods to the Balochistan regime for flood victims saying that relief activities were underway in respective areas of the province through the contribution of the Pakistan Army, Navy, FC, Levies Force, police and district administration.

“Emergency has been imposed in 26 of 34 districts, treatment facilities have been provided to 90,000 people in various medical campuses set up in rain-hit areas,” he underlined.

He also thanked the armed forces, rescue teams, and PDMA for doing a better job with limited resources in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, saying that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide maximum facilities to people.