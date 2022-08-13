75th Independence Day: PM Shehbaz vows to make nation self-reliant

During his address to the nation in connection with Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the resilience of the nation and vowed to make Pakistan an economy that doesn’t depend on others.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Saturday and went off the tangent in the later part of his speech by criticizing the previous government (PTI government) for the economic woes the country was going through.

He lamented that efforts to spread anarchism were underway.

He criticized the previous government and blamed it for ‘atmosphere of distress’ prevailing in the country.

However, PM Shehbaz said that due to the efforts of the current government, Pakistan was saved from going bankrupt.

He questioned PTI’s narrative of ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ (true independence) and said that it left the country indebted owing to which they were compelled to seek loans from global institutions and friendly countries.

PM Shehbaz blamed the PTI government for lapse in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that the government would control imports and cut oil import bill through the installation of clean energy projects.

The premier said that without becoming self-reliant, the concept of true independence was unimaginable.

Earlier in his speech, he said that the story of Pakistan has been written with the blood of martyrs.

He said that only felicitation on the day was not necessary, adding that he was happy as well as restless.

PM Shehbaz said that in the last 75 years, the nation celebrated national days but didn’t implement the spirit of those days.

On the occasion, he lamented that they remained unable to provide the youth and children of the nation with what they deserved.

PM Shehbaz said that introspection of what went wrong was needed.

Delay in address

His address was scheduled to start at 9:15pm as per Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb who shared it on her Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz had shared about the re-recorded version of the national anthem earlier in the day.

“After 68 years, the great words and instruments of our national anthem are going to become the voice of the nation in a new way,” he said in his tweet.

“I dedicate this beautiful presentation and these historical moments to the Pakistani nation.”

PM Shehbaz commended the team behind re-creation of anthem including information ministry, steering committee and Intern Services Public Relations (ISPR).