Farah Gogi responds to NAB Lahore call-up notice, asks chairman to interfere

Farah Khan alias Farah Gogi – a close friend of former first lady Bushra Khan who is the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan – has submitted her answer to the call-up notice by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter.

The anti-graft watchdog had summoned Farah Gogi and 10 others including her mother Bushra Khan in an inquiry pertaining to money laundering and assets beyond means.

She submitted the response on behalf of all suspects through her lawyer.

Earlier in July, Farha Gogi and other suspects wrote a letter to the NAB chairman seeking replies to the letters questioning the bureau’s jurisdiction in assets beyond means and money laundering inquiry.

Even in the fresh letter, she reiterated that the bureau had no jurisdiction over the case and sought answers to the questions raised in the letter regarding NAB’s jurisdiction.

She said that the NAB’s summon notice was a violation of the judgments passed by the superior courts.

Farah Gogi warned NAB that she would approach the high court against it.

She calls for the NAB chairman to look into the matter and issue necessary instructions to the bureau’s Lahore chapter to stop harassing, humiliating, and politically victimizing her.