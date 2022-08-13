KWSB resolves to remove all illegal water hydrants from Karachi in a week

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has resolved to remove all illegal water hydrants and subsoil extractors operational in the megacity within a week as the board’s MD orders strict action.

In this regard, KWSB Managing Director (MD) issued a letter to the relevant officials of the board in which he directed strict action against both illegal businesses.

In the letter, he noted that only eight water hydrants are legally operating in Karachi while the water board has issued licenses to only 34 subsoil extractors.

He said that all related officials should carry out strict action and ensure the removal of illegal hydrants operational on water distribution lines of KWSB.

The superintendent and executive engineers have been directed to visit the areas in their respective jurisdictions to trace illegal hydrants and carry out immediate action.

MD directed the engineers to submit a clearance certificate of their respective areas within a week following the removal of illegal hydrants.

To ensure action faces no delay, MD said that a report should be submitted along with evidence against law enforcement agencies creating hindrance in the clearance operation.

MD warned that the superintendent and executive engineers will be held responsible for the concealment of or connivance in operation in case any illegal hydrant was found operational on KWSB’s waterline after a week.