VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode

In the days leading to his death, Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saw his health deteriorate. On doctor’s advise, he was moved to the picturesque hill resort of Ziarat in the hopes that the cooler climate there away from the heat and dust of Karachi will bode well for his failing health.

While the move did benefit Jinnah momentarily, it ultimately could not bring about sea change in his tuberculosis infection, which ultimately proved fatal.

But since the day Jinnah left the house for the last time in September 1948, the government has preserved it. Even though it suffered catastrophic damage some years ago, it was fully restored to its glory, a moment in time.

Known as the Ziarat Residency, the wooden structure bears some colonial imprints in its design and architecture. The ground floor of the building comprises a dining area. Jinnah used to dine there apart from hosting guests for lunches and dinners.

The floor also hosts a guest room for those who would make the long journey to the remote hill station to meet with Pakistan’s founder.

Some photos from those times have been preserved in the residency for visitors.

The first floor housed the main bedrooms in the house.

The room which was used by Quaid-e-Azam, during the 10 or so weeks of his life, has four doors leading in and out of the room.

One door leads to a room which was occupied by Jinnah’s doctor who was tasked to look after him around the clock.

The furniture inside both bedrooms has been preserved.

Moreover, Jinnah’s sister, Fatima, also had her bedroom on the upper floor. Fatima Jinnah never left her brother’s side as he battled for his life.

To get a detailed view of the residency, watch the following video: