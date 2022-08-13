LHC allowed PTI to use hockey ground for rally to not “prejudice” decision of Commissioner

The Lahore High Court (LHC) decided not to revoke permission for holding a political rally in the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore because the court did not want to “prejudice” a decision pending with the Lahore Commissioner.

This was stated in the written order issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir in petitions filed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarrar, Advocate Muhammad Kashif, and former national hockey player Amjad Shahzad.

The petitioners had in similar pleas urged the court to restrain the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding a rally in the National Hockey Stadium since such a gathering posed a risk to damage the only international-level astroturf in the country.

The court, while deeming the petitions to be maintainable, stated that one of the petitioners has already filed a petition before the Lahore Commissioner challenging the order passed by Deputy Commissioner which granted permission to the PTI to hold their rally at the stadium.

The court noted that while the other petitioners directly sought relief from the court, “it would not be in the interest of justice to proceed simultaneously at two different forums,” the court noted.

“The Commissioner Lahore Division is in a position to consider all the relevant facts and decide the matter by determining the disputed questions of fact raised by the parties, hence, instead of passing any order on the factual aspects of the matter lest it may prejudice the decision of Commissioner Lahore Division,” the order further said, as it asserted that the Commissioner was the competent authority in this matter.

“This court without commenting upon the merits of the grounds raised by the petitioners deems it appropriate to let the Commissioner concerned decide the matter on its own merits in accordance with law without being prejudiced by any of the observation made by this Court for which purpose parties may approach the office of the said respondent for further proceedings,” the order read.

However, Justice Shabir later stated in the order that “I am not inclined to interfere in the same [decision of the Commissioner.”

He further stated: “Therefore, direction by this Court restraining any party to hold the political public gathering which has been permitted by the relevant authority would not be in the interest of justice at this stage and in these circumstances, this Court is also not inclined to direct the PTI to hold political public gathering/jalsa at some other place as the same was within the jurisdiction of the relevant authority to determine whether to permit a party to hold its gathering at the proposed place inter alia considering security aspect of the matter.”

Moreover, the order noted that since the Pakistan Sports Board had issued an order on August 10 directing to remove the AstroTurf to prevent damage, the PTI cannot be held responsible to bear the cost of the purchase of a new AstroTurf at this stage.

Instead, the court directed that the cost of replacing the astroturf is to be borne by the Punjab government as “hockey is the national game of Pakistan and has been a source of pride for the nation as it has carried with dignity the national flag and emblem of Pakistan to represent before various nations in international games.”

Later in the order, the court directed the provincial government to “ensure that during holding of public gathering, no damages is caused to the property by any of the parties, participants or outsiders and it shall ensure that the party holding the gathering shall be bound to indemnify the wastage/ damage, if any, caused to the property.”

The provincial government was further directed to ensure that turf is replaced with a new one or the old one is restored at the earliest and for this purpose, special arrangements should be made in the budget by the provincial government.