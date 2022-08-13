Govt approaches Islamabad High Court for Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand

The federal government has approached the Islamabad High Court to acquire physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

The government, through Advocate General Islamabad, submitted an application on Saturday in the IHc, challenging the order of the district and sessions court.

The court has been requested to suspend the sessions court’s order and award Gill’s custody to the police.

The district court had on rejected a plea by the police seeking an extension in physical remand of Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Court issues notice on Gill’s bail application

During the hearing of the application fir Shahbaz Gill’s post-arrest bail, his lawyers argued that the government had registered a fake case against their client just to settle a score.

The police have been unable to prove any allegation against Gill during the course of investigation, they said.

They requested the court to grant Gill bail.

The court, after hearing the arguments,issued notices to the police and the public prosecutor for Monday.

Sedition case against Shahbaz Gill

Shahbaz Gill was arrested on sedition charges by Kohsar Police on August 9 for allegedly trying to create a rift in the military leadership through his comments made on a private TV channel.

Later, the channel was also taken off air by the authorities over charges of disseminating content that does not lie within the ambit of rules outlined by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).