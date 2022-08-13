No bar on Pakistani doctors practising in US until 2024

There is no bar on Pakistan-educated doctors from travelling to and practising in the United States.

This was disclosed by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) President Dr Arshad Taqi on Saturday.

Dr Taqi further said that the PMC was in the process of securing affiliation with the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME).

He said that the WFME will review PMC’s structure and working methodology. Expressing the hope of securing affiliation with the global body before the deadline, Dr Taqi said that the process takes between 12-18 months to complete.

He added that a delegation of the American Federation of State Medical Boards will visit Pakistan soon. Moreover, a delegation from the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities has also been convinced to visit Pakistan.

Explaining the importance of securing international affiliations and accreditations, the PMC chief said that it will pave the way for Pakistani medical professionals to practice anywhere around the globe.

He warned the government that if at this stage they decide to reverse the creation of the PMC and restore the now defunct Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), it will push back the accreditation and affiliation process.