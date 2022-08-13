Muzaffargarh: Death toll from toxic liquor consumption reaches 13

The death toll from the consumption of tainted liquor in Alipur area of Muzaffarfarh has reached 13 after the names of five more victims have surfaced.

According to the police sources, the latest victims include three brothers and a woman.

Only five of victims were brought to the THQ Hospital Alipur, the sources said.

Sources claimed that the relatives of the eight victims had buried their bodies without informing the police due to the fear of defamation.

On August 11, reports emerged that many in Alipur fell unconscious after consuming what appeared to be tainted liquor.

Following the incident, cases were registered Saddar Police Station Alipur and City Police Station against prime accused Sultan Mehmood Arain for preparing the moonshine.

The police said that Sultan has a prior criminal record and they are conducting raids to apprehend him.