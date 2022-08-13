Exclusive: In conversation with cast of Anwar Maqsood’s Sadhay 14 August

The cast of Saadhay 14 August is under a lot of pressure to live up to the expectations of celebrated screenwriter Anwar Maqsood and director Dawar Mehmood.

The play is a sequel to Anwar Maqsood’s Independence Day theatre series Poney 14 August and Sawa 14 August.

Anwar Maqsood had announced the latest sequel in February after which auditions were conducted to hire artistes.

SAMAA Digital was told that the play Saadhay 14 August contains dialogues between the founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and his adversary, Mahatma Gandhi.

The theatre also features scenes from the partition of colonial India.

Around 200 artistes will be acting in this satirical play.

The play will also highlight stories from four cities in its unique take on the happenings of partition.

The cast of the drama hopes the latest play lingers in the minds of people for a long time and provides them with quality entertainment.

They said people pay a fair deal to watch the play and therefore they should be able to provide them value for the money they are investing towards their entertainment.

The play will be premiered on August 14 at the Arts Council Karachi.