PMD warns of heavy rains, flash floods across country from August 14

**Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that a depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely cause more rains across the country. **

According to an alert issued by the PMD, the depression is likely to move towards west along Makran coast. “Due to this weather system monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country,” it said.

The PMD said that another low pressure (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on August 16.

The Met Department has warned that under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected throughout Pakistan m from August 14 to August 16 with occasional intervals.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershowers (with scattered heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from August 16. This is likely to continue till August 18, the PMD said .

As a possible impact of heavy torrential rains, the PMD has warned of urban flooding in major cities of Sindh including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 14 till August 18.

Flash floods in Balochistan

The Met Department has also warned that the latest spell of rains may trigger flash floods in major parts of Balochistan including Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period from August 14 to August 18.

Urban flooding, flash floos in Punjab, KP, Kashmir and federal capital

Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from the night of August 14 and likely to continue till August 16.

The Met Department has also warned that flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on 15th & 16th August.