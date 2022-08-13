New Zealand’s leading pacer Boult may miss Pakistan tour

In the historic tour of Pakistan, New Zealand may take the field without their premier pacer Trent Boult.

This is because, the pacer has asked the New Zealand Cricket to release him from the central contract as he wants to spend more time with his family and make himself available to play in the domestic leagues.

This means, the pacer may not be boarding on the plane, instead, he might be featuring in the UAE’s upcoming T20 league.

The International T20 League will be played around the same time, when the Blackcaps will be touring Pakistan.

They will feature in three ODIs and two Tests in Pakistan, however, Boult will be in action for MI Emirates in UAE International T20 League (ILT20) during the same time.

MI Emirates confirmed their squad ahead of the inaugural edition. The squad based in Abu Dhabi includes a bunch of star players, including the likes of renowned West Indies players Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, and Trent Boult.

ILT20 is scheduled to take place from January 6 to February 12, 2023.