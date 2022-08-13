FIA asks Imran Khan to provide records of funds PTI received

The Federal Investigation Agency has asked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to provide details of all the party bank accounts and the funds it has received.

The FIA has also asked for details of all the foreign currency accounts that the party operates.

The letter sent by the FIA has asked for details of all the properties the PTI has received as donations.

The party has also been asked to provide a list of all the foreign national donors.

It has also sought names of all the party office-holders along with their nationalities.

Former prime minister has also been asked to provide details of all the national and international organizations registered in his name.

The agency has asked the PTI chief to provide the records of all these things since 1996.

This development comes after a three-member ECP bench declared this week that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies in sheer violation of the Constitution and laws. The electoral body named at least 35 non-Pakistani nationals — many with Indian origin names — and over 350 companies that provided funds to the PTI by 2014.

A SAMAA Investigation Unit report revealed that the party continued to receive funds even after Imran Khan took power in 2018.

Subsequently, the FIA has launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams will carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials say the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other financial institutions.