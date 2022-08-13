Punjab police raids PM’s Special Assistant Atta Tarar’s old residence

Punjab police raided early Saturday the old residence of Special Assistant to PM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Attaullah Tarar’s in Lahore to arrest him.

Tarar, however, was not present as he claimed that he moved from there 15 years ago

Taking a jibe at Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar, Tarar said, “I thought you were a minister but you turned out to be a non-serious person.”

What’s the point of sending police to the house where I don’t live for last 15 years, he tweeted. Is this how you going to run the ministry, he asked.

What’s the point in harassing a stranger, Tarar added.

Since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf returned to power in Punjab following the Supreme Court’s order declaring Pervaiz Elahi Chief Minister of the province, the PML-N has been complaining of political victimization.

On Friday, Lahore High Court’s Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid had ordered Punjab Police not to harass PML-N leaders Attaullah Tarar, Rana Mashhood, and Malik Ahmed Khan. The court also ordered the police to submit a reply in this regard.