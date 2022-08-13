Videos » Naya Din Best of Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 13 August 2022 Best of Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 13 August 2022 Aug 13, 2022 Best of Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 13 August 2022 Recommended PMD warns of heavy rains, flash floods across country from August 14 Google decides it does not want to be fun anymore India releases floodwaters in Chenab, wreaks havoc in Wazirabad farms Related Stories A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much WATCH: Female food delivery rider sets courageous example at an early age Most Popular London property at heart of Panama Papers, Malik Riaz tussle has fresh ‘charge’ Rupee gains another Rs3.39 against US dollar in interbank Enemy or friend? Imran Khan ‘secretly’ contacts US Envoy Donald Blome