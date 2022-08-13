Record-breaking Arshad Nadeem bags gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Javelin star Arshad Nadeem bagged a gold medal for Pakistan at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

Nadeem, who recently bagged the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, yet again shattered records books after a throw of 88.55m, which is Islamic Solidarity Games record.

This was his second gold medal in less than a week.

Arshad was in a commanding position since the start of his event on Friday.

Nadeem was able to throw the javelin at a distance of 79.40 metres in his first attempt, followed by 88.55 metres, 75.50 metres, 82.40 metres, and 83.33 metres.

The 88.55m throw was enough to claim a gold medal.

Last week, the 25-year-old bagged a gold medal during the javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Olympian set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

The gold in Konya is the fourth of Nadeem’s international career. He also won a gold in the 2021 Imam Reza Athletics Championship and 2019 South Asian Games.

In the last Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in 2017, the Pakistani athlete claimed a bronze medal.