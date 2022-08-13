Senate committee discusses India’s Indus Water Treaty violations

The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources discussed the violations committed by India under the Indus Water Treaty that caused water scarcity in the country.

According to a press release on Friday, the matter was discussed before being deferred till the next meeting for further deliberation. “Earlier in the meeting, while taking briefing on the issue of silting at Tarbela Dam, the committee was briefed by the Joint Secretary of the water resources ministry termed the Delta movements is a constant threat to choke down the Tarbela Reservoirs,” read the statement.

The committee was also cautioned that a sudden earthquake can also increase the potential danger of clogging due to liquefaction of bottom set and fore set slopes that would increase as the delta moves closer to the dam.

During the meeting, the water resources secretary said that “through construction of Daso Dam the sediments on the upstreams can be contained which can save the Tarbela reservoir.”

On the occasion, Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand raised question on the non-construction of Basha Dam, which was to be constructed in 2017. The joint secretary of the water ministry explained that 10 years after the independence of Pakistan, differed sites were identified for dam construction, not keeping in view the various modern factors faced at a later stage and the global climate change factors.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dr Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Sana Jamali, Taj Haider, Qurat-ul-Ain Marri, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Khalida Sikandar Mandhro and Senator Seemee Ezdi. Senior officials of the water ministry and its attached departments were also in attendance.