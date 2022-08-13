PTI loses respect for national flag amid politics

In a surprising development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has hoisted party flags above the national flags on the streets of Lahore.

PTI flags were also placed above the green crescent flag on the main roads of Lahore, including Gulberg. Metropolitan Corporation vehicles were seen hoisting PTI flags on Jail Road as well.

The Punjab government’s resources have also been utilized for the PTI rally later today in the evening at Hockey Ground.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Kanwal Liaquat submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the violation of the Flag Respect Ordinance.

The resolution stated that PTI’s move is tantamount to insulting the national flag and is condemnable.

It demanded that political party flags should be taken down immediately and action should be taken against those responsible.