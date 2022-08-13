Locals of Swat stage rally against terrorism

The news of the alleged return of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat has spread fear among the locals.

After the recent unrest in Swat’s Matta tehsil, thousands of people staged rallies on Friday under the title “We want peace” today.

It has been made clear to the authorities that Swat cannot afford any more war and unrest.

In 2009, residents of Swat, who witnessed the largest displacement in history, took to the streets carrying green crescent flags and peace flags.

In the areas of Khawaja Khila and Kabal, the civil society staged rallies that echoed with the slogans of “We want peace”.

The participants of the protests demanded the government to take steps to restore peace.

It is pertinent to mention that after the attack of unidentified persons on the Chapdial police station in the mountainous area near Matta last weekend, the police raided the area where the armed persons were present.

According to the sources, an exchange of fire took place between the police and armed persons in the operation, during which a police DSP was also injured.

The injured DSP was taken hostage by the armed men along with other police personnel. Later, a jirga negotiated their release.

Meanwhile, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police spokesperson has clarified that Swat is in total control of the civil administration. “All the law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with any untoward incident.”

According to the spokesperson, the police is aware of the public’s concern regarding the activities of militants in 2008.

He maintained that there is no room for terrorism in Swat.