Ex-PM Imran expresses ‘conditional willingness’ to hold talks with coalition govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expressed his conditional willingness to hold talks with the ruling coalition government.

During an interview on Friday, the former prime minister said, “We are ready to talk about everything provided that assemblies are dissolved and elections are announced.”

The ex-premier cited how former president Asif Ali Zardari would not want assemblies to be dissolved because Pakistan Peoples Party will not be able to win in the next elections.

Taking a jibe at PM Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said he had been wearing an achkan (a knee-length jacket) for a long time and is clinging to it, but it is falling down in public.

“The economy will not be stable as long as the prevailing situation continues,” he said, emphasizing that the incumbent government is trying to “technically knock him out” after facing a humiliating defeat in the by-elections last month.

“However, nothing will be proved in Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases in the courts,” the PTI chief concluded.