UAE to introduce ‘new visas’ from September

The United Arab Emirates is all set to introduce new visas and entry permits by next month.

According to a foreign media outlet, several residency reforms including a significantly expanded Golden Visa scheme, the new five-year Green residency, a multiple-entry tourist visa and job hunting entry permits are all set to take effect starting September.

These reforms will not only be favorable for the emigrants, but also the visitors. This will further polish Emirates’ reputation as an investor friendly country for foreigners and give opportunities to high-net-worth individuals seeking to establish a long-term presence in the UAE.

These new executive regulations relevant to entry and residence laws will come into effect after 90 days from the date of its disclosure in the Official Gazette, as per the decision of the UAE cabinet in mid-April.

The visas announced in April are listed below, most of which will be effective from next month and few of them have already been introduced:

Five-year multi-entry tourist visa

A person can stay a maximum of 180 days on the new visa without the requirement of a sponsor. It allows entry to the UAE for up to 90 days and can further get an extension of another 90 days with the condition that applicant maintains a bank balance of $4,000 (Dh14,700) or foreign currencies equivalent to this in the last six months before application.

Business visa

Investors and entrepreneurs can apply for a business visa without a sponsor or a host.

Visit visa

A foreigner can apply for a visa to visit friends/relatives if he/she has either as a UAE citizen or a resident. A sponsor or a host is not required for this.

Temporary work visa

Those who have a temporary work assignment, such as project based work, are eligible to apply for a temporary work visa. Applicants are required to submit a temporary work contract and proof of fitness.

Student visa

Students or individuals who want to attend training, study courses and internship programs can apply. Both public and private sector educational institutes can endorse this visa. A letter is required from the entity consisting of the details and the duration of the intended program.

Family visa

As far the Family visa is concerned, male children can now be sponsored till the age of 25 as opposed to previously children under 18 years. Single daughters can be sponsored for an unlimited time, and disabled children also get a special permit.

Job visa

This can be sought by individuals in search of opportunities in the UAE. It will be given to fresh graduates of the best 500 universities in the world as well as those classified in the first, second or third skill levels as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Green visa

This five-year Green visa is attainable to skilled workers, freelancers etc. They are required to have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent and a salary of at least Dh15,000. The Green visa lets holders bring their families without the support of a sponsor or employer.

Golden visa

The Golden visa is available for a number of professional categories who seek to set up a long term presence in the country.

Various professional categories outlining Golden Visas are listed below:

Real estate: To be eligible for this visa through real estate, an investment of minimum DH2 million is mandatory.

Three categories qualify entrepreneurs for a startup visa, which include:

(1) Registration in the country, (2) startup qualifies as an SME, (3) Accumulates an annual revenue of Dh1 million or over.

Scientists: People who are experts in their fields are eligible for Golden Visa if they either have a PhD or Master’s degree from a renowned university in science, technology and engineering and are recommended by the Emirates Science council.

Unique talent: People who are uniquely talented in areas of art, culture, sports, innovation, medicine and law are eligible to apply for Golden Visa. A recommendation letter is required from the relevant government organization.

Skilled workers: The requirement for applicants is to have a Bachelor’s degree, a legitimate contract of employment, the employment must fulfill the occupation level one or two as identified by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and at least a salary of Dh 30,000 monthly.

Students: Students can apply for the Golden Visa who have secured outstanding scores in secondary schools and universities in the UAE or those who are recognized as the best 100 universities all around the globe.