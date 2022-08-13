Senate body condemns Indian courts for denying fair trial to Yasin Malik

The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has condemned the Indian courts for slapping fabricated charges, denying fair trial, inhumane incarceration and treatment to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.

In a press release on Friday, the Senate body paid tribute to “the monumental struggle of Yasin Malik for the Kashmiri right of self-determination guaranteed by several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.”

The meeting was chaired by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek and included Senator Palwasha Muhmmad Zai Khan, Senator Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Walid Iqbal, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Foreign Minister Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari and wife of incarcerated Kashmiri leader Mushaal Mullick were also present.

According to the statement, “The committee was briefed in detail about the current situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).” Members of the committee “asserted that Malik’s treatment was a mockery of justice and in complete defiance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights.”

The committee members “urged world powers and UN bodies to adopt a clear and unanimous stance to press the Indian regime to ensure the release of Yasin Malik and give the Kashmiri people their denied birth right.”

Condemning the revocation of Article 370 in IIOJK, the politicians lauded the efforts of Mushaal and urged the government to ensure her safety and “that of her daughter by providing her security at home and while travelling.”

The Senate body was of the view that Mushaal was “under severe threat by RAW” and “she must be granted a diplomatic passport so that she is able to advocate the Kashmir cause globally.”

On the occasion, FM Bilawal said there was no question of resuming trade activities with India. “However, he was of the view that had trade activities not been curbed prior to abrogation of Article 370,” the statement added.

Towards the end of the meeting, the Senate committee expressed grave concern regarding the worsening treatment of Muslims in India and severely condemned the statements given by BJP leaders.