Six more lose their lives in Balochistan rains

At least six more persons lost their lives in the heavy rains and thundershowers that continued to lash Balochistan on Friday.

The rains wreaked havoc in Qilla Saifullah’s Muslim Bagh area, taking the total death toll of the province to 182.

Various areas of Quetta are under heavy or light rains. According to the meteorological department, Lasbela, Barkhan, Dukki, Ziyarat, Sanjawi and Chaman received heavy rainfall.

Many areas in Qilla Saifullah were inundated due to flash floods. These include Sultanabad and Janabad.

Locals of the area said the flash floods have destroyed entire villages, adding that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has failed to provide any relief so far.

In Uthal, part of a bridge swept away in the flash floods. This caused a huge traffic jam for commuters as roads leading to the bridge were closed.

Commissioner Kalat Daud Khilji confirmed the incident. He advised people to avoid the Quetta-Karachi Highway for travelling purposes.

According to the PDMA’s latest report, more than 18,000 homes have been damaged.