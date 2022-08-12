PTI hired media firm in US to boost image in media

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has hired an American firm to boost its image in the United States of America. The party, however, termed the firm as part of its efforts to put forth its version in American media.

According to documents shared, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wing in the United States (US) - PTI USA Inc, Houston, Texas - had hired the firm Fenton/Arlook LLC.

The purpose of the firm is to run a media blitz by enhancing contact with journalists, editors, producers and columnists on behalf of PTI USA to explain their views to the US media and promote the party.

The company may arrange for interviews in the American media with party leaders, place opinion pieces, and other standard media and public relations activities, read the agreement between the PTI’s US chapter and the firm.

The contract came to light after the agreement was submitted to the US Department of Justice earlier this week.

PTI USA will pay the firm $25,000 as a fee for their services.

“This letter will serve as our agreement for communications services that Fenton/Arlook LLC (“Fenton,” Us ,''We ) will provide to PTI USA Inc. (“Client”, “You”) for six months beginning August 1, 2022, and ending January 31, 2023. (The Client does not include Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) political party registered in Pakistan). Fenton/Arlook shall provide public relations services, including but not limited to distributing information to and briefing journalists, placing articles and broadcasts, arranging interviews with representatives or supporters of PTI, advising on social media efforts and other such public relations services,” the agreement read.

“For this work, Fenton/Arlook will charge a monthly retainer fee of $25,000 plus expenses.”

Further, payment of two months of fees in advance, or $50,000, plus an expense advance of $5,000 is due on or before August 10, 2022, to cover work in August and September 2022.

Subsequent fee payments of $25,000 will be due on October 1, 2022, and then on the first of every subsequent month ending with a payment on January 1, 2023.

Expenses will be billed monthly and payable upon submission of evidence, i.e. a valid receipt.

These will include any necessary travel to Pakistan or domestically in business class, any legal fees associated with FARA registration and compliance, distribution of news releases through paid services, and other such actual out-of-pocket expenses. Any requested advertising will be subject to an additional fee and ad costs must be paid fully in advance before placement.“

Media relationship firm, not lobbying firm

In response to the backlash on social media and members of the ruling party, PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry responded on Twitter that the firm was hired by PTI USA and that the firm was not a lobbyist, rather it was a media relations firm.

“PTI USA hired the firm to put forth its point of view in the media,” he said adding that such companies work to enhance relations between media outlets and the party.