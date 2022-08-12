COAS address in Royal Military Academy is an honor for Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday termed Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s address at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom “an honor for the country” and not only the armed forces.

The premier took to Twitter to highlight the strategic partnership Pakistan and UK enjoy that proved to be a basis for the army chief to attend the Royal Military Academy parade as a chief guest.

“This is a recognition of the Pakistan-UK strategic partnership and the success of our armed forces in the war on terror.”

It is pertinent to mention that Gen Bajwa is the first ever Pakistani army chief that attended the parade. In his address, the COAS maintained that Pakistan and UK enjoy an excellent defence relationship.