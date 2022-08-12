Historic council hall at Old KMC building to no longer host legislators

When Jamshed Nusserwanjee Mehta — the first Karachi Mayor — chaired the first-ever session of the elected council at Old KMC Building in 1933, there were only 57 members. Once the local bodies elections in the city take place on August 28, there will be 367 council members – highest since the city’s council was formed.

If the historic hall is used for the session, many would be left standing as the hall does not have the capacity to accommodate this many members.

In 2016, when the historic city hall last renovated, it reached its capacity. The city council hall was expanded to accommodate 308-members. Before that the number of city council members was limited to 176.

The hall has run out of space to be expanded, forcing KMC officials to look outward.

“It would be impossible to continue council sessions in the historic city council hall after the LG polls-2022,” KMC spokesperson Ali Hasan Sajid said.

With the new delimitation and amendments in SLGA-2013, the count of city council members has reached up to 367.

If the LG elections are held according to the same delimitation, there will be an increase of 59 council members to the existing strength, he said.

“There is no more space left for expansion in city council hall and if the LG polls would be held with the same formula, then there is no option left rather to close the city council hall and preserve it as historical space,” Sajid added.

What are the other options?

The KMC spokesperson said recently a meeting was held to explore options where city council sessions can be held in future.

Three places have been shortlisted for holding new city council sessions including Al Markaz-e-Islami Building in Federal B Area, Baradari at Polo Ground at Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road (near Sindh Governor House) and a lawn situated inside Old KMC Building.

Sajid said that the authorities are planning to find out a dedicated space for the new council hall where the traffic flow is normal so that the members do not traffic congestion issue trying to reach city council.

Preserving historical city council

The KMC is renovating the historical city council hall at Old KMC Building to preserve it as a historic place for future generation to witness.

The city council hall’s ceiling leaks during monsoon rains.

“The roof of the hall needs some repair and maintenance work as it leaks during rains,” a senior KMC officer said.

He said that the plaster work will be completed in a month’s time while the remaining maintenance likely to last two months.