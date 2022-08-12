Planning minister lambasts PTI agreement with American lobbying firm

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) agreement with an American lobbying firm.

In a tweet on Friday, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said, “A conspiracy theory against the United States has been created in the nation, and it has come down to excuses and apologies now. First, they sent an envoy, then they begged the ambassador themselves, and now they are working on the apology by hiring a lobbyist.”

Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the federal minister termed the former premier as “shameless”, saying that “even the computer is worried about how many faces Imran Khan has.”

On the other hand, ex-law and information minister Fawad Chaudhry advised Iqbal to get PTI’s agreement with the US lobbying firm translated.

“This is not a lobbying firm but a media relationship firm,” he said. “It has been engaged by PTI USA to highlight its point of view in the media.”

