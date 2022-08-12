LHC rejects PML-N petition to stop PTI from holding Aug 13 jalsa

The Lahore High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding a jalsa on the eve of August 13 in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that the jalsa’s venue that was supposed to be held in Islamabad was changed to Lahore’s Hockey Ground after sheer warnings by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The petition was filed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ataullah Tarar and another lawyer.

Punjab chief secretary, deputy commissioner, and PTI were made respondents in the case.

A one-judge bench headed by Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir heard the petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer maintained that PTI sought permission from the deputy commissioner, and they were allowed to hold a jalsa in Hockey Ground.

He highlighted that according to the sports board laws, the hockey stadium cannot be allowed to use for any other purpose except sports.

“The sports board gave permission without thoroughly discussing the matter during a meeting,” the PML-N lawyer said, emphasizing that the stadium cannot be used for jalsas and weddings.

“The sports board exceeded its powers by allowing the rally,” he told the court.

