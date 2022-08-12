Watch Live

In photos: Pakistani Hindu women tie ‘Rakhi’ to renew ‘bond of protection’

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of Hindu lunar month Shraavana
Samaa Web Desk Aug 12, 2022
<p>A woman ties Rakhi on the wrist of her brother to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at a temple in Karachi. Photo Online</p>

The Hindu community in Pakistan celebrated Raksha Bandhan on the last day of the Hindu lunar month of Shraavana which coincidentally matched the worldwide minority day on Thursday.

Raksha Bandhan, a Sanskrit word that can literally be translated as the bond of protection, is a tradition where women tie bracelets to their brothers/brother-like figures to highlight their responsibility as their guardians.

Women offer prayers at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Karachi on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Photo Online
To revere the bond, the brother then bound by tradition has to offer his sister a gift.

Women prepare a metal matki (pot) by adding leaves and rose petals for prayers on the sacred day. Photo Online
Recent modernization in the Indian subcontinent’s culture has now extended the ‘savior circle’ to those who do not share the mutual lineage.

These days Hindus in India and Pakistan choose to tie knots of kinship with acquaintances through this talisman on this sacred day.

Each year, Raksha Bandhan typically falls in the month of August.

Hindus performing a ritual in Karachi next to the Arabian Sea
