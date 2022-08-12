Layyah police hunting gang accused of raping woman, filming porn

Layyah police are hunting for a gang allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a girl and filming pornographic videos of her with animals and uploading it on adult websites.

The incident came to light after a first information report (FIR) was filed at the Layyah City Police Station against 16 suspects, of which nine have been listed as ‘unnamed’, on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Those who have been named in the case include Waseem, Abrar, Saleem, Rana Naveed, Shaukat, Jaffer and Nadia among others.

What happened?

The victim, in a video statement - contents of which were also included in the FIR, said that she had received a call which told her that a case that she had been contesting in court, had been fixed for hearing.

But when she reached the court, she learnt that the call she received was fake.

“When I was returning home, Waseem Alvi and Ibrar Babar along with another man, whom I don’t recognize, abducted me and took me to Chowk Azam,” she said.

She said that her captors kept her locked up for five days during which time they took turns raping her.

The victim said that her captors forced her into unnatural acts with canines.

They used to beat me, take pictures and record videos of the act, she cried, adding that the men would then upload these videos onto different websites and make money from them.

Later, they also forced her to pay Rs50,000 to them and threatened to make her videos viral if she told anyone, the FIR said.

A case was registered under Section 292 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The clause deals with the dissemination of obscene content.

Other sections included in the FIR were 375-A and 376 of PPC (rape) and Section 365 for kidnapping.

A separate FIR was also registered under Section 377 of PPC which deals with unnatural offences.

Not the first incident

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that the victim was targeted by some of the accused.

In late July this year, the girl had registered an FIR at the Chowbara Police Station against Babar Asad and Shaukat for raping and making indecent videos of her.

According to the FIR, the victim became friends with a girl named Sana.

Sana told the victim that her cousin Babar was friends with high-ranking government officials and could help her secure a government job.

Instead of helping her, the victim said Babar made videos and pictures of her in a compromised state and used them to blackmail her.

The accused tried to force her to meet Shaukat, who he claimed was his superior officer.

One day when the victim was going to her relatives’ house, the accused abducted her and took her to a private estate where they raped her and snatched her documents along with some cash. They had also threatened her not to tell anyone or else they would upload her videos and pictures on the internet.

CM Punjab takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from IG Police Punjab.

The chief minister also ordered that a high-level team should be formed to investigate the case.

Those involved should be brought to justice, said Elahi.

He also ordered authorities to make sure that justice is served.