Military should not be made controversial: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the “army should not be made controversial, as it is the guarantor of national security.”

During a meeting with senior journalists in Lahore on Friday, the head of state maintained that the military should be respected for winning the war against terror.

“Fighting terrorism was the army’s work,” he said. “We should respect them for it.”

Commenting on the prohibited funding case, the President said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was caught for “maintaining check and balance.”

Dr Alvi said he, as the party secretary, had told former national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and Sindh MPA Dr Seema Zia to open accounts.

The head of state emphasized how he keeps telling all the stakeholders that the current situation the country is embroiled in is not right. “I’m upset and worried about the fact that the gap is widening instead of being shortened.”

He termed general elections as a good solution to get out of the prevailing crisis. “All the political parties should sit together and decide when elections should take place.”

The head of state highlighted how all the political leaders were not ready to sit together and begin dialogue.

“They all need to be gathered together and made to sit on one table”, Dr Alvi said, adding that he cannot make them do this as he is the President.

He went on to apprise the journalists that the Electronic Voting Machine was his idea.

When questioned if he is in touch with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the President said, “Imran Khan is my leader and my friend. I stay in touch with him on WhatsApp.”

Dr Alvi added, “As much as I have spoken to and met PM Shehbaz, I did not with Imran as the premier.”

Talking about the summaries received by the incumbent government, the President said he received at least 85 summaries, out of which he only stopped four.

The head of state lamented how all the political parties were talking about elections earlier, but now opinions have been changed.

“Conversations about the appointment of judiciary and the army chief are also being taking place,” he concluded.

More updates to follow