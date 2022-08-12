Nazia Hassan to appear on New York’s Times Square

Nazia Hassan will get featured this month at one of the world’s most popular spaces, New York’s Times Square.

The late singer is the posthumous brand ambassador for August and she’s appearing on the cover of music streaming platform, Spotify’s, global EQUAL playlist with her iconic track, “Boom Boom.”

The winner of millions of hearts around the world, Nazia became the first ever EQUAL ambassador to be honoured after her death.

On her 22nd death anniversary, the acclaimed artist was chosen to appear in the space that honors women artists’ voices and their influence on the industry.

The Spotify program is intended to give organic and on-platform promotion to the selected singers across Spotify’s editorial spaces. The model is planned to elevate artists’ reach on the platform in both their countries and abroad.

Furthermore, the ambassadors will get a billboard placement in Times Square in New York.

Previously, this program has given space to several Pakistani artists including Arooj Aftab, Natasha Baig, and Hadiqa Kiani.