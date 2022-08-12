Is Fortnite getting a character from Dragon Ball?

Renowned Battle Royale game Fortnite has teased at including a character from famous Japanese animated series Dragon Ball later this month.

A picture of Dragon Ball character Shenron was shared on Fortnite’s Twitter account with a caption “Speak. Choose a wish, “and incorporates August 16, 2022, into the date.

It appears like Epic Games will eventually reveal new Dragon Ball character skins that will be added to Fortnite later this month.

The anticipation among the gamers is already over the roof, as leaks indicate that Dragon Ball characters like Goku and Vegeta may appear in the game.

We can also expect to see Dragon Ball-themed weapons, or maybe we can summon the dragon (Shenron) in the game to complete our wishes.

The most anticipating character would probably be Goku – the leading character in the series, as people are teasing that Goku might be getting a gun in the game. Still, fans are expecting Goku to use Kamehameha instead of a weapon.

Only time can tell, but fortunately, there isn’t much more time left to wait.