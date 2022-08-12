PMD warns of heavy downpour as depression forms over Arabian Sea near Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned on Friday of a depression forming over the northeastern Arabia sea near Karachi that may trigger heavy downpours in the provincial capital.

SAMAA TV has learned that a well-marked low-pressure (WML) area over the Arabian Sea has intensified and turned into a depression (Intense Low-Pressure Area) during the last 24 hours.

As per the notification shared by the department, the weather phenomenon is expected to generate a maximum wind speed of 50-55km/hour in the adjoining area.

The system is located at a distance of about 260km south/southeast of Karachi and 280km from Thatta.

This weather system is likely to move in the northwest direction initially and then westwards (towards Karachi and Balochistan).

Luckily, Pakistan coastal belt is not under any threat from this weather system.

Possible impacts

PMD’s Cyclone Warning Centre Karachi that is closely monitoring the system has said that the system could have the following impacts:

Sea conditions likely to remain very rough during the next 3 days.

Fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture into the open sea from August 12 till August 14 while fishermen of Balochistan are urged to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Alert issued for authorities

All concerned authorities have been asked to remain vigilant and stay up to date through the PMD website.

The letter issued by the Met department was forwarded to NDMA chairman, Governor Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh, Chief Secretary Balochistan, DG PDMA Sindh, Commissioner Karachi, Pakistan Navy, DG PDMA Balochistan, Coastal Development Authority Balochistan, Port Authorities of Karachi and Gwadar, and the National Institute of Oceanography.

Depression to persist over Karachi till Aug 16

World Weather Information Service (WWIS) has predicted that the newly formed depression in the Arabian Sea will persist over Karachi till August 16.

The phenomenon will also provide a reprieve from August heat by offering cooling up to 2 °C over the next few days.

The service has also predicted downpours in Quetta up to next week Tuesday.

Karachi Downpour

The weather turned pleasant on Friday after rain lashed several parts of the financial capital of Pakistan.

Rainfall was reported from I.I. Chundrigar Road, around Sindh Assembly, Karachi Press Club, and Sindh Governor House.

However, heavy downpours in Shahrae Faisal, Defense, and Clifton resulted in thoroughfares deluge in the areas.

Meanwhile, residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulshan-e-Jamal experienced light rain on Friday.