New central contract: This is how much Babar and Co. will earn from a single match

Leading players of the Pakistan cricket team including all-format captain Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have reportedly signed the new central contract.

According to ESPNCricinfo, they signed the contract after successfully negotiating changes in several clauses ahead of their departure to the Netherlands.

However, there is still a deadlock over a few clauses, which cricketers will discuss after returning from Asia Cup in September.

The majority of the players announced for the central contract have signed.

The players reportedly have reservations over the NOC process for participation in foreign leagues.

The Pakistan Cricket Board named 33 players from the new central contract on June 30. Players were included in different categories of red and white contracts.

All cricketers of categories A, B, C, D and Emerging category will be paid the same match fee across formats.

The Test match fee has been increased to PKR 8,38,530 from PKR 7,62,300. The ODI also jumped to PKR 5,15,696 from PKR 4,68,815.

For the shortest format, players will receive PKR 3,72,075 as compared to last year’s PKR 3,38,250.