Rumman Raees reveals greatest fast bowler of Pakistan

Pacer Rumman Raees has revealed the greatest pacer of Pakistan as he snubbed legendary Wasim Akram.

He made the revelation during an interview with Geo News. He said that he respects both the former captains Wasim Akmran and Waqar Younis, however, in his opinion, they aren’t the greats of the country.

“All respect to Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis but Mohammad Asif is the greatest fast bowler of Pakistan because no one had more control while bowling seam and swing than Asif,” said Rumman, who hasn’t featured in an international match since 2018 after a back injury.

He believes that if the pacer isn’t relying on movement, then he needs to increase his pace. “I have excelled my seam and swing abilities so never felt the need to increase the pace,” he said.

Sharing details on his interaction with the former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif, Rumman revealed that Asif was unaware of seam and swing in the initial years.

“Asif told me that he was unaware of seam and swing in the initial three to four years of his career but later excelled in it,” said the left-arm pacer, who represented Pakistan in nine ODIs and eight T20Is.

“Nowadays fast bowlers want to deliver the ball to the wicketkeeper which is wrong. They should target wickets, not the wicketkeeper,” he added.

Commenting on his career-threatening injury, the 30-year-old revealed that he started playing cricket without completing a proper rehab.

“At one time I had lost hopes to play cricket anymore,” he said. “The doctors stopped me and said that I will only play cricket at my own risk,” he said, adding that “while working as a bowling consultant in PSL, he continued rehab for nine months and now fully recovered from the injury”.

He mentioned that his recovery is complete now and he is looking forward to making a comeback to the international side.