Watch: General Bajwa inspects Passing out Parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended Friday the Passing out Parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

The parade was for Commissioning Course 213 which had completed 44 weeks of training.

There are 41 foreign cadets who are passing out including two from Pakistan. They are Obaidullah and Mujtaba.

General Bajwa is the first Pakistani forces chief to attend the ceremony. The army, who is the chief guest at the event, also inspected the parade.