Sports » Athletics

Historic day for Pakistan at Gasherbrum I

Sheroze Kashif including six summit 11th highest peak
Samaa Web Desk Aug 12, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter/ Shehroze Kashif</p>

Six Pakistani mountaineers including Shehroze Kashif have created history as they successfully summited the world’s 11th highest mountain peak Gasherbrum I on Friday.

This was Kashif’s second summit of the week. He also became the youngest climber in the world to summit 10 peaks of over 8,000m as he scaled the world’s 11th tallest peak Gasherbrum-1 in Pakistan.

Other climber include by Sirbaz Khan, Naila Kiyani , Sajid Sadpara, Sohail Sakhi, and Imtiaz Sadpara.

Meanwhile, Sirbaz, who was leading the pack, has now summited all 12 peaks of 8000 meter or more in Pakistan and Nepal. This feat made him the first Pakistani to summit most 8000 meter or more peaks.

Gasherbrum I, surveyed as K5 and also known as Hidden Peak, is the 11th highest mountain in the world at 8,068m. This peak remained hidden because it lies in one of the most difficult terrains which is surrounded by the some of the highest peaks around.

Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Secretary Karrar Haidri confirmed the summit and congratulated the adventure enthusiasts for the successful summit.

