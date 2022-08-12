PTI denies reports of Imran Khan approaching US envoy Donald Blome

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) senior leadership rebuffed media reports that former prime minister Imran Khan contacted US envoy Donal Blome.

Former planning minister and PTI leader Asad called the reports about a phone call between the PTI chief and US ambassador Blome “a fake story”.

Shireen Mazari, who is senior PTI leader and a former federal minister, said that there is no truth in reports about Imran Khan having any conversation with the US envoy either on call or through video link.

She termed the reports part of a “vilification campaign” planned by the imported government that is “terrified of Imran Khan politically”.

According to SAMAA TV Islamabad Bureau Chief Khalid Azeem, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan contrived contact between his party chairman and US envoy when the US ambassador visited Peshawar and handed over ambulances to the provincial government.

During the brief telephonic conversation between PTI chief and US envoy, Imran Khan expressed reservations on the US policy against his government in the center.

He said that the views of the US official Donald Lu - who Khan alleged threatened the Pakistani ambassador - should not have become the views of the US administration.

He said that the Pakistani nation gave an intense reaction against the US.

In response, the US ambassador said that he has been in the office for only two months.

However, Blome assured Khan that he would convey the message to the Biden administration.